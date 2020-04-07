Episode 260: Now Let Us Praise Eccentric Men

Kevin and Charlie discuss farming, and touch on humanity’s fascination with the quirks of famous individuals.
Most Popular
The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
All Signs Point to China
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
All Signs Point to China
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
China Wants to Use the Coronavirus to Take Over the World
What started as a catastrophe for China is shaping up to be a moment of strategic opportunity, a rare turning point in the flow of history. Suddenly, the protests in Hong Kong, carrying a mortal threat to political stability in the mainland, became a physical impossibility. More important, the pandemic set in ... Read More
China Wants to Use the Coronavirus to Take Over the World
What started as a catastrophe for China is shaping up to be a moment of strategic opportunity, a rare turning point in the flow of history. Suddenly, the protests in Hong Kong, carrying a mortal threat to political stability in the mainland, became a physical impossibility. More important, the pandemic set in ... Read More
‘I Take My Personal Hygiene Very Seriously’: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Violates Her Own Quarantine Advice to Get a Haircut
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is facing backlash after she violated her own quarantine advice over the weekend to go to a salon for a haircut. Lightfoot defended her decision by saying that she is the "public face of this city" "I’m on national media and I’m out in the public eye," she responded to a ... Read More
‘I Take My Personal Hygiene Very Seriously’: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Violates Her Own Quarantine Advice to Get a Haircut
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is facing backlash after she violated her own quarantine advice over the weekend to go to a salon for a haircut. Lightfoot defended her decision by saying that she is the "public face of this city" "I’m on national media and I’m out in the public eye," she responded to a ... Read More
Iranian Health Official Calls Chinese Coronavirus Stats a ‘Bitter Joke’
Iranian health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur on Sunday criticized Chinese government statistics on the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, appearing to blame those statistics for other countries' slow response to the emerging pandemic. "It seems statistics from China [were] a bitter joke, because many in the ... Read More
Iranian Health Official Calls Chinese Coronavirus Stats a ‘Bitter Joke’
Iranian health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur on Sunday criticized Chinese government statistics on the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, appearing to blame those statistics for other countries' slow response to the emerging pandemic. "It seems statistics from China [were] a bitter joke, because many in the ... Read More
The Comprehensive Timeline of China’s COVID-19 Lies
On today's menu: a day-by-day, month-by-month breakdown of China's coronavirus coverup and the irreparable damage it has caused around the globe. The Timeline of a Viral Ticking Time Bomb The story of the coronavirus pandemic is still being written. But at this early date, we can see all kinds of moments ... Read More
The Comprehensive Timeline of China’s COVID-19 Lies
On today's menu: a day-by-day, month-by-month breakdown of China's coronavirus coverup and the irreparable damage it has caused around the globe. The Timeline of a Viral Ticking Time Bomb The story of the coronavirus pandemic is still being written. But at this early date, we can see all kinds of moments ... Read More
Coronavirus: The California Herd
The bluest state’s public officials have been warning for weeks that California will be overwhelmed, given federal-government unpreparedness and the purported inefficacy of the local, state, and federal governments. California governor Gavin Newsom has assured his state that over half of the population — ... Read More
Coronavirus: The California Herd
The bluest state’s public officials have been warning for weeks that California will be overwhelmed, given federal-government unpreparedness and the purported inefficacy of the local, state, and federal governments. California governor Gavin Newsom has assured his state that over half of the population — ... Read More
The Media Owe Senator Tom Cotton an Apology
One of the biggest issues people have with the mainstream press these days is that some of its members are so insulated that they end up buying into and promoting false narratives without actually checking these narratives' veracity. That seems to be exactly what happened in mid February, when major outlets ... Read More
The Media Owe Senator Tom Cotton an Apology
One of the biggest issues people have with the mainstream press these days is that some of its members are so insulated that they end up buying into and promoting false narratives without actually checking these narratives' veracity. That seems to be exactly what happened in mid February, when major outlets ... Read More
Was Louis C.K. Supposed to Disappear Forever?
Louis C.K. is back, and his detractors are angry. They complain that cancel culture didn't work on a man whose sexual misconduct led to the cancellation of many millions of dollars worth of contracts in 2017, and also resulted in the shelving of his still-unreleased movie, I Love You Daddy, which as I've written ... Read More
Was Louis C.K. Supposed to Disappear Forever?
Louis C.K. is back, and his detractors are angry. They complain that cancel culture didn't work on a man whose sexual misconduct led to the cancellation of many millions of dollars worth of contracts in 2017, and also resulted in the shelving of his still-unreleased movie, I Love You Daddy, which as I've written ... Read More
Loading...