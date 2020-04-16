Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 261: What About Due Process?

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Clark County Democratic Party’s 2020 Kick Off to Caucus Gala, Las Vegas, Nev., February 15, 2020. (Gage Skidmore)

Kevin and Charlie discuss what power the president actually has, and the mainstream media’s double standards when it comes to reporting on sexual assault allegations.

