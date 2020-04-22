Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 262: Cause and Effect

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
David Keagle takes a break from homeschooling with his children in St. Charles, Iowa, September 30, 2011. (Brian C. Frank/Reuters)

Kevin and Charlie discuss hyperpoliticized journalism and a Harvard Law professor’s attack on homeschoolers.

