Episode 262: Cause and Effect

Kevin and Charlie discuss hyperpoliticized journalism and a Harvard Law professor’s attack on homeschoolers.
How the Media Completely Blew the Trump Ventilator Story
At a coronavirus-task-force briefing at the beginning of April, White House adviser Jared Kushner explained the approach that would — as events proved — get the country through its ventilator crisis. He was relentlessly pilloried, mocked, and distorted in the press for it. After nearly four years of ... Read More
Stop Dancing on the Graves of Trump Supporters Who Die of the Virus
The latest installment in the ghoulish ongoing effort to use coronavirus deaths as a tribal red-vs.-blue bludgeon can be found in a column by Ginia Bellafante of the New York Times, and in the reaction to that column on the left. The column is framed around the death of Joe Joyce, a bar owner from Bay Ridge, ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Yes, But Where Did She Go to Law School?
From Slate: While the federal bench grows more homogeneous by the day, Democratic governors are diversifying their state judiciaries to an unprecedented degree. On Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, elevated Grace Helen Whitener to the state Supreme Court. Whitener is a disabled black lesbian who ... Read More
The Absurd Case against the Coronavirus Lockdown
An irony of the coronavirus debate is that the more successful lockdowns are in squelching the disease, the more vulnerable they will be to attack as unnecessary in the first place. A growing chorus on the right is slamming the shutdowns as an overreaction and agitating to end them. A good example of the genre ... Read More
‘It’s a Free Country, Brother’
In this current crisis, the longest if not the first complete shutdown in U.S. history, the freedoms of American democracy are being tested in ways we scarcely ever imagined. Out of nowhere little Napoleonic governors arise to enact decrees prohibiting gardening or strolling on an empty beach -- decrees that seem ... Read More
Chinese Company Suspected of Spying on U.S. Citizens Donates Police Drones to 22 States
Chinese company Da Jiang Innovations, the world's largest maker of drones, has donated drones to 43 law enforcement agencies operating in 22 U.S. states to enforce social distancing rules. Police in Elizabeth, N.J., for example, are using the drones to surveil residents in places where patrol cars can't easily ... Read More
AG Barr Says the DOJ May Take Legal Action against States if Lockdowns Are Deemed Excessive
Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday said the Justice Department could take action against states whose coronavirus lockdowns are deemed too strict. "We have to give businesses more freedom to operate in a way that’s reasonably safe," Barr said in an interview on The Hugh Hewitt Show. "To the extent ... Read More
Shut Up, the Experts Explained
People whose expertise has been questioned often respond in ways that further alienate the skeptics. A good illustration comes from Vanity Fair’s profile of Alex Berenson, a leading advocate of the view that lockdowns are too strict. Berenson was one of the first journalists to point out that the IHME model, ... Read More
AOC Praises Crash of U.S. Oil Market: ‘You Absolutely Love to See It’
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) tweeted “you absolutely love to see it,” as the U.S. oil market reached negative territory for the first time ever, potentially putting hundreds of American oil companies out of business. “This along with record low interest rates means it’s the right ... Read More
