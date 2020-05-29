Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 267: Understanding Libel Law

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
Police officers stand in riot gear near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, Minneapolis, Minn., May 28, 2020. (Adam Bettcher/Reuters)

Kevin and Charlie discuss libel law, the Minneapolis riots, and more.

