Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 272: Don’t Box Me In

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
Bari Weiss on Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO/YouTube)

Kevin and Charlie discuss Bari Weiss’s resignation letter.

World

France’s Failed Color-Blind Experiment

By
In 1784, Immanuel Kant published Answering the Question: What Is Enlightenment?, a short essay that would become the cornerstone of a world-changing philosophical movement. For Kant, history was an inescapable odyssey from ignorance to reason, from prejudice to universality, from immaturity to liberation. While ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Another Confederate Soldier Falls

By
I  was born in 1952, during the presidency of Harry Truman. Nine years later, this country began its centennial commemoration of the Civil War. I was completely swept up in it, writing letters to chambers of commerce all around the battle-affected states to solicit information on nearby battlefields, both ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Shockingly Adequate Campaign

By
The Biden campaign has been lucky most of all, but it’s also been smart, at least smart enough. To go, as Joe Biden did, from left for dead to sweeping to the nomination and quickly thereafter emerging as the favorite in November is a run of success that would be the envy of any national ... Read More
Media

‘Weiss Words’

By
Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Bari Weiss’s resignation letter and Trump’s poor polling numbers. Listen below: ﻿ Your browser does not support the HTML5 Audio element. Read More
