Episode 272: Don’t Box Me In

France’s Failed Color-Blind Experiment
In 1784, Immanuel Kant published Answering the Question: What Is Enlightenment?, a short essay that would become the cornerstone of a world-changing philosophical movement. For Kant, history was an inescapable odyssey from ignorance to reason, from prejudice to universality, from immaturity to liberation. While ... Read More
The Capitalist Genius of the Anti-Racism Industry
You, there. Yes, you, white person. Ever attended a wedding at which only white people were present? How about an all-white funeral? Ever watched as a black person mopped the floor? You, I’m afraid, are racist. Lists of billionaires? Racist. Lists of top-grossing movies? Racist. Unselected Jeopardy ... Read More
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide. Read More
A Modest Proposal for a Name Change
American society is in the middle of a destructive hysteria of self-flagellation and denial. The symbols and exemplars of American society are now the objects of an unprecedented iconoclastic purge. What started as another iteration of perennial and often reasonable calls to dismantle statues of Confederate ... Read More
Prominent Journalists, Outlets Distort McEnany’s School-Reopening Comments to Cast Administration as Anti-Science
A number of prominent journalists and outlets distorted Kayleigh McEnany's remarks on Thursday about school reopenings, selectively quoting the White House press secretary to cast the administration as hostile to scientific inquiry and eager to reopen schools regardless of the health implications. The Trump ... Read More
Another Confederate Soldier Falls
I was born in 1952, during the presidency of Harry Truman. Nine years later, this country began its centennial commemoration of the Civil War. I was completely swept up in it, writing letters to chambers of commerce all around the battle-affected states to solicit information on nearby battlefields, both ... Read More
Portland Mayor Accuses Trump of ‘Absolute Abuse’ of Federal Law Enforcement, Demands Officers Leave as City’s Nightly Violence Continues
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on Friday accused President Trump of abusing the use of federal law enforcement officers, whose presence he said has "ratcheted up the tension" rather than quelled the nightly violence taking place across the city. "Last week, we were seeing the deescalation of the violence. We were ... Read More
Joe Biden’s Shockingly Adequate Campaign
The Biden campaign has been lucky most of all, but it’s also been smart, at least smart enough. To go, as Joe Biden did, from left for dead to sweeping to the nomination and quickly thereafter emerging as the favorite in November is a run of success that would be the envy of any national ... Read More
A Dystopian Novel That Foreshadowed Our Present Moment
Men and women wearing masks shuffle wearily through the desolate ruins of a failed country. It’s not healthy or safe to be out, and public places are barren. Storefronts are boarded up. Encounters of any length with other human beings are few and far between, and often revolve around the transactional or ... Read More
‘Weiss Words’
Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Bari Weiss’s resignation letter and Trump’s poor polling numbers. Listen below: Your browser does not support the HTML5 Audio element. Read More
