Episode 273: Death

Kevin and Charlie discuss weddings, funerals, Kanye West, and the situation in Portland.
Federal Judge Rules Cuomo, De Blasio Exceeded Authority by Restricting Religious Services While Condoning Protests
A federal judge on Friday ruled that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo violated the Constitution by restricting religious services to stem the spread of the coronavirus while simultaneously condoning mass protests that took place across the state. U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe ... Read More
It Looks Like the Czech Republic Might Get a Second Amendment
Well, sort of. Following the Velvet Revolution, the newly formed Czech Republic passed a law legalizing the purchase of a firearm for citizens without criminal records. Although the former Czechoslovakia had a rich history of firearm production, under fascism and Communism personal ownership was largely ... Read More
Video
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide. Read More
Wisconsin and National Media Ignore a Murder That Defies Their Narrative
To many, the sound of a roaring Harley is iconic — an audible symbol of American freedom and ingenuity. To Wisconsinites especially, seeing a Harley on the road is a source of pride, as Milwaukee serves as the company’s global headquarters. Yet to Daniel Navarro, the sight and sound of a Harley represented ... Read More
Brian Kemp Is Wrong about Atlanta’s Mask Mandate
Last Thursday, Brian Kemp, the Republican governor of Georgia, filed a lawsuit against Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, and the Atlanta city council. Kemp had issued a statewide order the day before, preventing local governments from mandating that people in their jurisdictions wear masks. Kemp’s ... Read More
The Disgrace of Portland
If only mobs were allowed to destroy federal property without consequence. Then, there wouldn’t have to be any dispute over federal agents defending a federal courthouse in Portland, Ore. It could simply be overrun and burned to the ground with no unwelcome resistance. As it is, Portland’s mayor, Ted ... Read More
Ibram X. Kendi, Prophet of Anti-racism
It is a measure of how deeply our culture is fragmented that some of the best-read people in the country have never heard of Ibram X. Kendi. Most Wall Street Journal readers would probably have to Google him. But Kendi now has four books at or near the top of the best-seller lists, including Stamped from the ... Read More
Trump Signs Order Excluding Illegal Immigrants from Census to Prevent Inflated Congressional Districts
President Trump on Tuesday signed an order directing the U.S. Census Bureau not to count illegal immigrants when awarding seats in the House of Representatives based on each state's population. The directive requires Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to provide "information permitting the President, to the extent ... Read More
Why Are We Even Contemplating Canceling Aristotle?
There is a good piece hidden in philosopher Agnes Callard’s recent article for the New York Times about cancel culture. Unfortunately, that piece is lost in the framing device. Professor Callard makes a very good point that there is a distinction between “messaging” speech that brings with it political ... Read More
The Portland DHS Operation Is Legal and Proportionate
We live in an age of viral videos that often can be deceiving. That’s certainly the case in Portland, where the hyperbolic charges of federal stormtroopers hunting down peaceful protesters first began based on videos that didn’t tell the whole story. Now that Department of Homeland Security officials have ... Read More
