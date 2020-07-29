Episode 274: Zombie Republican Presidents

Most Popular
Waiting for the Counterrevolution
We are in the midst of a revolution, a cultural and racial one, that seeks to refute the past, damn the present, and hijack the future. So far, however, we have only heard from one side, the revolutionaries and their enablers themselves. Those trying to reject and then reboot America are small as a percentage ... Read More
Herman Cain Dies from Coronavirus
Herman Cain, a former 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and battling the infection for nearly a month, his staff announced Thursday. “Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” wrote Dan Calabrese, who ... Read More
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide. Read More
The Confederate Roots of the Administrative State
The administrative state has grown explosively in America over the past century, almost entirely without roots in our Constitution. Bureaucratic, unelected, managerial government in America had a surprising birthplace: the Confederate States of America. It would ultimately be imported into the theory and practice ... Read More
‘We Were Basically Working for the Chinese Government:’ Former NBA Employees Detail Abuses of Students at Chinese Academies
The National Basketball Association received multiple employee complaints that instructors at NBA academies in China were physically abusing pupils, and that students were not receiving proper schooling, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The NBA has established academies in China, including in the province of ... Read More
Who Leaked to Joan Biskupic?
CNN’s Joan Biskupic has published the first two articles in a four-part series on the Supreme Court’s just-completed term, and those articles are replete with detailed confidential information that has been leaked to her. Indeed, Biskupic appears to signal that at least two of her sources are Supreme Court ... Read More
Donald Trump’s Weak, Self-Defeating Call for Delaying the Election
Donald Trump went and kicked the beehive again this morning on Twitter, and it was even worse than usual: https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1288818160389558273 Now, we can stipulate that voting is going to be a mess this year, and Trump is right that some states are clearly not prepared for the ... Read More
Will Kamala Harris Be Biden’s VP Pick?
On the menu today: Apparently Joe Biden really is considering picking Kamala Harris as his running mate, a potential move that is freaking out some of his closest allies; the secret 2024 Democratic presidential primary that is going on right under our noses; and teachers’ unions start asking for a ... Read More
The Trumpism That Will Continue past 2020, No Matter Who Wins in November
Watching some of the exchanges in the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee hearing, featuring chief executives Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Tim Cook of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, and Sundar Pichai of Google, I realized that no matter how the November election shakes out, the underlying dynamic is not likely ... Read More
The Sad Cult of Esoteric Trumpism
With his poll numbers sagging in a campaign season circumscribed by the coronavirus, it’s easy to forget how intoxicating Donald Trump’s political rise was to certain people. In 2015 and 2016, Trump broke many of the unwritten rules about where and how a candidate campaigns, and what a candidate can say and ... Read More
