Episode 276: Harris Harras Harrat Harramus Harratis Harrant

Kamala Harris, they assure us, is a “moderate.” A moderate what? Moderate compared to whom? Senator Harris is a moderate autocrat. During the Democratic primary debates, she vowed to ban so-called assault weapons by executive order. When Joe Biden pointed out that the president has no such power and is ... Read More
Kamala Harris, they assure us, is a “moderate.” A moderate what? Moderate compared to whom? Senator Harris is a moderate autocrat. During the Democratic primary debates, she vowed to ban so-called assault weapons by executive order. When Joe Biden pointed out that the president has no such power and is ... Read More
So, it’s Kamala. After all the speculation about whom Biden might pick to be his running mate, he chose the woman most likely to get the nod all along, according to the betting markets. The California senator was and is widely seen as the “safe” choice, given the constraints Biden had imposed on himself. ... Read More
So, it’s Kamala. After all the speculation about whom Biden might pick to be his running mate, he chose the woman most likely to get the nod all along, according to the betting markets. The California senator was and is widely seen as the “safe” choice, given the constraints Biden had imposed on himself. ... Read More
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
A small group of residents from Chicago's Englewood neighborhood ejected Black Lives Matter protesters who arrived for a demonstration at a local police precinct. Several activist groups had organized a march leading to the 7th police precinct in Englewood. However, an organizer later told Fox 32 that groups ... Read More
A small group of residents from Chicago's Englewood neighborhood ejected Black Lives Matter protesters who arrived for a demonstration at a local police precinct. Several activist groups had organized a march leading to the 7th police precinct in Englewood. However, an organizer later told Fox 32 that groups ... Read More
Crises put the true character of a nation on full display. The coronavirus pandemic — both a public-health emergency and an economic catastrophe — is our greatest challenge since the Second World War. Each country has responded in its own way to these twin crises. What have these responses revealed about the ... Read More
Crises put the true character of a nation on full display. The coronavirus pandemic — both a public-health emergency and an economic catastrophe — is our greatest challenge since the Second World War. Each country has responded in its own way to these twin crises. What have these responses revealed about the ... Read More
How extreme is Kamala Harris? Pretty extreme. There are various measures for these things, but according to Progressive Punch ("Leading with the Left"), Kamala Harris is the fourth farthest-left of any senator with a score of 96.76 percent out of 100 on "crucial votes," despite moderating very slightly in the ... Read More
How extreme is Kamala Harris? Pretty extreme. There are various measures for these things, but according to Progressive Punch ("Leading with the Left"), Kamala Harris is the fourth farthest-left of any senator with a score of 96.76 percent out of 100 on "crucial votes," despite moderating very slightly in the ... Read More
Nine months ago, New York was a thriving, though poorly governed, metropolis. It was coasting on the more or less good governance of its prior two mayors and on its ancestral role as the global nexus of finance and capital. The city is now something out of a postmodern apocalyptic movie, reeling from the ... Read More
Nine months ago, New York was a thriving, though poorly governed, metropolis. It was coasting on the more or less good governance of its prior two mayors and on its ancestral role as the global nexus of finance and capital. The city is now something out of a postmodern apocalyptic movie, reeling from the ... Read More
As data out of Houston, the epicenter of Texas’s coronavirus outbreak, began to show a surge in cases and hospitalizations at the end of June, the doomsday projections began in full force. “Three weeks from now, if these trends continue, the city’s I.C.U.s will be overwhelmed . . . the storm has arrived ... Read More
As data out of Houston, the epicenter of Texas’s coronavirus outbreak, began to show a surge in cases and hospitalizations at the end of June, the doomsday projections began in full force. “Three weeks from now, if these trends continue, the city’s I.C.U.s will be overwhelmed . . . the storm has arrived ... Read More
The New York Times contends that Joe Biden’s vice-presidential pick Kamala Harris is a “pragmatic moderate,” which is either the usual misleading bias or a sign that the Overton Window is about to fall off the edge of the political spectrum. To judge Harris by her own words and deeds is to be confronted by ... Read More
The New York Times contends that Joe Biden’s vice-presidential pick Kamala Harris is a “pragmatic moderate,” which is either the usual misleading bias or a sign that the Overton Window is about to fall off the edge of the political spectrum. To judge Harris by her own words and deeds is to be confronted by ... Read More
For Joe Biden, life is looking pretty sweet right now. After stumbling badly in the first three Democratic-primary contests, he mounted arguably the fastest and most surprising comeback in U.S. political history. He’s ahead in both national and swing-state polling against Trump. Most of the media are offering ... Read More
For Joe Biden, life is looking pretty sweet right now. After stumbling badly in the first three Democratic-primary contests, he mounted arguably the fastest and most surprising comeback in U.S. political history. He’s ahead in both national and swing-state polling against Trump. Most of the media are offering ... Read More
