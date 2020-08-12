Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 276: Harris Harras Harrat Harramus Harratis Harrant

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at the 2019 National Forum on Wages and Working People in Las Vegas, Nev., April 27, 2019. (Gage Skidmore)

Kevin and Charlie discuss speaking French, and what to make of Joe Biden’s VP pick.

Elections

Kamala Harris Is No Moderate

By
Kamala Harris, they assure us, is a “moderate.” A moderate what? Moderate compared to whom? Senator Harris is a moderate autocrat. During the Democratic primary debates, she vowed to ban so-called assault weapons by executive order. When Joe Biden pointed out that the president has no such power and is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Biden Apex

By
For Joe Biden, life is looking pretty sweet right now. After stumbling badly in the first three Democratic-primary contests, he mounted arguably the fastest and most surprising comeback in U.S. political history. He’s ahead in both national and swing-state polling against Trump. Most of the media are offering ... Read More
