Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 277: MDE: Happy Warrior Edition

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
Former Vice President Joe Biden reacts in a video feed from Delaware after winning the votes to become the Democratic Party’s 2020 nominee for president during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention as seen at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisc., August 18, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Pool/Reuters)

Kevin is away this week, so Charlie is joined by David Harsanyi to discuss the DNC and the larger prospects of the Democratic Party.

