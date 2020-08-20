Episode 277: MDE: Happy Warrior Edition

Most Popular
Why California’s Latest ‘Soak the Rich’ Tax Proposals Are Likely to Backfire
In a comical yet revealing turn of affairs, New York governor Andrew Cuomo is so desperate for wealthy New Yorkers to return to his state that he has resorted to personally calling them and offering to cook for them if they come back. The governor finds himself in this situation because New York’s sky-high ... Read More
Pelosi Accuses Trump, McConnell of ‘Standing in the Way,’ Vows to Flip House and Senate in Convention Speech
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday addressed the Democratic National Convention and vowed to over come Republican obstruction by securing Democratic majorities in both chambers of Congress in November. Pelosi said Democrats in the House have passed and sent bills to the Senate dealing with health care ... Read More
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Scrap the Gap-Year Plans
One of the hottest topics among high-school seniors (and the parents thereof) is whether this is a good time to take a “gap” year and delay freshman year until 2021. The motivation to skip next year is clear. Freshman year is a momentous time for everyone who attends college, and a joyful time of exploration. ... Read More
Cuomo’s Deadly Mistake Was Likely Even Worse Than First Reported
Yesterday, New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who signed an executive order forcing nursing homes in his state to accept patients who tested positive for the coronavirus in March, informed reporters there was no need for an independent inquiry into his deadly mistake because no one can be deemed reliable enough to ... Read More
The Hard Truth about Remote Learning This Fall
The kitchen table will once again serve as a makeshift desk for millions of students when they head “back to school” in the next few weeks. Seventeen of the nation’s 20 largest school districts have said that they’ll reopen with zero in-person instruction. Nationally, only about 40 percent of schools have ... Read More
History Keeps Proving John Kerry Wrong
It took approximately 20 seconds for former secretary of state John Kerry to drop the first flagrant lie in his Democratic National Convention speech on Tuesday, when he claimed that the Obama administration’s so-called Iran deal had “eliminated the threat of an Iran with a nuclear weapon.” It didn’t get ... Read More
How Donald Trump Made Laura Loomer’s Primary Win Possible
Laura Loomer has secured her place as the Republican nominee in Florida’s 21st congressional district. Among her qualifications to sit in the chamber once inhabited by Abraham Lincoln and James Madison are being permanently banned from Twitter, protesting that decision by handcuffing herself to Twitter’s HQ ... Read More
Steve Bannon’s Indictment and the Future of Trumpism
Steve Bannon was arrested this morning by federal investigators -- he was reportedly nabbed on his boat by Postal Service inspectors -- for skimming money from a crowdfunded effort to build a border wall with private funds. “We Build the Wall” raised over $25 million, to little public effect. The indictment ... Read More
Shockingly, Americans Don’t Find the Democratic Convention to Be Must-See TV
Political journalists, including myself, are watching, analyzing, and debating the Democratic convention, produced with unparalleled restrictions and complications from the pandemic and trying to assess its effectiveness. I have tried to keep in mind that in a lot of cycles, the convention is not much of a factor ... Read More
