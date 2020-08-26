Episode 278: The Butler Did It

Charlie is joined this week by National Review associate editor Jack Butler to discuss Sohrab Ahmari, religion, and Supertramp.
Most Popular
California Apocalypto
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
California Apocalypto
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
On Night 2, CNN Plays Right into the RNC’s Hands
The second night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) seemed destined for disaster. Before it had even started, there were fires to put out. On Tuesday afternoon, scheduled speaker Mary Ann Mendoza, whose son was killed in a car accident with a drunk illegal immigrant, retweeted a thread promoting the ... Read More
On Night 2, CNN Plays Right into the RNC’s Hands
The second night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) seemed destined for disaster. Before it had even started, there were fires to put out. On Tuesday afternoon, scheduled speaker Mary Ann Mendoza, whose son was killed in a car accident with a drunk illegal immigrant, retweeted a thread promoting the ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Illinois Juvenile Arrested, Charged with First-Degree Murder for Kenosha Riot Shooting
A juvenile was arrested after allegedly shooting three individuals amid riots in Kenosha, Wisc., which began after police shot a black man while attempting to take him into custody. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree homicide stemming from the Tuesday night incident. Rittenhouse allegedly shot ... Read More
Illinois Juvenile Arrested, Charged with First-Degree Murder for Kenosha Riot Shooting
A juvenile was arrested after allegedly shooting three individuals amid riots in Kenosha, Wisc., which began after police shot a black man while attempting to take him into custody. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree homicide stemming from the Tuesday night incident. Rittenhouse allegedly shot ... Read More
‘It’s Showing Up in the Polling’: CNN Hosts Worry Dems Will Face Electoral Consequences If They Don’t Address Rioting
CNN’s Don Lemon warned Democrats of electoral consequences if they fail to address the “blind spot” that's prevented them from condemning the rioting that plagues the country nightly. “I think Democrats are ignoring this problem, are hoping that it will go away. And it’s not going to go away,” ... Read More
‘It’s Showing Up in the Polling’: CNN Hosts Worry Dems Will Face Electoral Consequences If They Don’t Address Rioting
CNN’s Don Lemon warned Democrats of electoral consequences if they fail to address the “blind spot” that's prevented them from condemning the rioting that plagues the country nightly. “I think Democrats are ignoring this problem, are hoping that it will go away. And it’s not going to go away,” ... Read More
New Documents in the George Floyd Case
You can read them here. Three in particular stood out to me. Two describe how Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County chief medical examiner, assessed the level of fentanyl in Floyd's blood, but they present his view in somewhat different ways. They are relevant to a theory in which Floyd overdosed on fentanyl and ... Read More
New Documents in the George Floyd Case
You can read them here. Three in particular stood out to me. Two describe how Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County chief medical examiner, assessed the level of fentanyl in Floyd's blood, but they present his view in somewhat different ways. They are relevant to a theory in which Floyd overdosed on fentanyl and ... Read More
Right Now, Biden Is Underperforming Hillary in Battleground States
It still remains something of a mystery to me why there’s so little apprehension among liberal pundits and Democrats about the similarities between 2020 and 2016 polling in battleground states. Consider Wisconsin: The RealClearPolitics average had Clinton +6.5 in Wisconsin on Election Day. In August, she ... Read More
Right Now, Biden Is Underperforming Hillary in Battleground States
It still remains something of a mystery to me why there’s so little apprehension among liberal pundits and Democrats about the similarities between 2020 and 2016 polling in battleground states. Consider Wisconsin: The RealClearPolitics average had Clinton +6.5 in Wisconsin on Election Day. In August, she ... Read More
California’s First Experiment without Police
The temporary collapse of authority in many American cities, and the proposals of “defund the police” advocates to make that collapse permanent, has illustrated a timeless truth: When government authority dissolves, people will form their own armed enforcers of order. You will not get a peace-and-love utopia: ... Read More
California’s First Experiment without Police
The temporary collapse of authority in many American cities, and the proposals of “defund the police” advocates to make that collapse permanent, has illustrated a timeless truth: When government authority dissolves, people will form their own armed enforcers of order. You will not get a peace-and-love utopia: ... Read More
Investigators Say Jacob Blake ‘Had a Knife in His Possession’ during Shooting
The Wisconsin Justice Department revealed Wednesday that Jacob Blake had admitted to investigators that “he had a knife in his possession” when he was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police on Sunday. Investigators found a knife on the “driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle,” the ... Read More
Investigators Say Jacob Blake ‘Had a Knife in His Possession’ during Shooting
The Wisconsin Justice Department revealed Wednesday that Jacob Blake had admitted to investigators that “he had a knife in his possession” when he was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police on Sunday. Investigators found a knife on the “driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle,” the ... Read More
At Least Two Killed, One Injured in Shooting on Third Night of Rioting in Kenosha
Two people are dead and a third is injured after a shooting Tuesday in Kenosha, Wis. where armed citizens intent on protecting local businesses confronted an angry crowd outside a car dealership during the third consecutive night of rioting over the shooting of Jacob Blake. One person was shot in the head and ... Read More
At Least Two Killed, One Injured in Shooting on Third Night of Rioting in Kenosha
Two people are dead and a third is injured after a shooting Tuesday in Kenosha, Wis. where armed citizens intent on protecting local businesses confronted an angry crowd outside a car dealership during the third consecutive night of rioting over the shooting of Jacob Blake. One person was shot in the head and ... Read More
Loading...