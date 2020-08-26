Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 278: The Butler Did It

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
Charlie is joined this week by National Review associate editor Jack Butler to discuss Sohrab Ahmari, religion, and Supertramp.

