Episode 279: Language Notes

Kevin is joined by Jay Nordlinger for a varied discussion ranging from English usage and ’80s pop band to J. K. Rowling and George Will.
Exclusive: GOP Senators Ask the FDA to Classify the Abortion Pill as Dangerous
This afternoon, a group of 20 Republican senators, led by Texas senator Ted Cruz, sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration, calling on Commissioner Stephen Hahn to “classify the abortion pill as an ‘imminent hazard to the public health’ that poses a ‘significant threat of danger’ and remove ... Read More
With Election Looming, Judge Sullivan Will Drag Out the Flynn Case
There are many words one might use to describe Judge Emmett Sullivan. Chastened is not one of them. Yesterday, in an en banc (full court) ruling that went 8–2 in Judge Sullivan’s favor, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to order him to grant the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the ... Read More
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Biden’s Be Not Afraid Ad
The Biden campaign has released a new ad based on his speech in Pennsylvania this week. Its closing message is, I think, very effective. He says, “Donald Trump adds fuel to every fire.” I rate that as true. Biden says he would seek to “lower the temperature” in this country, not raise it. That would be ... Read More
Meet the Travel Act
Joining President Trump in Kenosha yesterday was Attorney General Barr, who did not mince words about mounting an aggressive federal response to the violence roiling the country. The AG asserted that “radicals” are crossing state lines and “carrying out, planning a coordinated attack on law enforcement, on ... Read More
On Nancy Pelosi’s Haircut
Nancy Pelosi has great hair. Say what you will about the 80-year-old speaker of the House — that she is a cynical crackpot, a content-free culpably vicious partisan hack, the kind of ward-heeler who gives ward-heelers a bad name — her hair is perfect, like that werewolf drinking piña coladas at Trader ... Read More
Rand Paul Claims Mob That Harassed Him Outside White House Part of ‘An Organized Interstate Racket,’ Calls on FBI to Investigate
Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) is calling on the FBI to investigate the mob of protestors that swarmed him outside of the White House on Thursday following President Trump's Republican convention speech, saying the group is part of “an organized interstate racket.” In an appearance on Fox & Friends ... Read More
Kenosha Was a Wake-Up Call for Democratic Leaders across the Country
After a summer of seemingly unending chaos in America’s cities, Kenosha just may have been the tipping point. For three nights, the city burned in rioting after the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, while Democratic governor Tony Evers refused to deploy a Wisconsin National Guard contingent large ... Read More
Antiracism Indicts Ruth Bader Ginsburg
From Coleman Hughes’s insightful critique of Ibram X. Kendi’s book How to Be an Antiracist and from other arguments in the public square, I gather that a central tenet of the ideology of so-called antiracism is that any racially disparate outcome that disfavors blacks is compelling evidence of white ... Read More
Biden, Harris, and Abortions Late in Pregnancy
Do Joe Biden and Kamala Harris believe that abortion should be legal even late in pregnancy? Here are four pieces of evidence that suggest the answer is yes. First: Biden and Harris are strong supporters of Roe v. Wade. Roe requires that abortion be permissible even at the end of pregnancy whenever a ... Read More
