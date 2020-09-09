Episode 280: Czech, Please

Kevin is joined once again by Jay Nordlinger for a discussion of Jay’s NRO piece about the mayor of Prague, touch on the decline of NYC, compare notes on which cities are the best for walking, and consider many other topics.
Most Popular
Ben Sasse Calls for Repealing 17th Amendment, Eliminating Popular-Vote Senate Elections
Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) called to repeal the 17th Amendment on Tuesday, which would eliminate the requirement that U.S. senators be elected by popular votes. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed titled “Make the Senate Great Again,” Sasse called for an end to the amendment, among other changes to the ... Read More
Mattis Told Then-DNI Coats They May Be Forced to Take ‘Collective Action’ against ‘Unfit’ Trump, According to New Woodward Book
Former defense secretary Jim Mattis told then-Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats they may have to take "collective action" against President Trump due to his unfitness for office, according to a new book by Bob Woodward. In excerpts of the book,"Rage," published in the Washington Post Woodward, who is ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Wrong-Way Biden
Joe Biden is a proud retail politician, a man who believes the personal touch is how elected officials cement a connection with us. So I’ll share my personal story about how he cemented a connection with me, back when I and a few hundred thousand other troops were preparing for war, and Joe wafted in to warn us ... Read More
The Coming Backlash to the Oscars’ Diversity Mandate
It’s easy to make fun of the Oscars’ new set of diversity requirements: Are we going to have to watch Lieutenant Colonel Anne Hathaway tossing grenades at Jerry in the next WWI movie? In the media, the initial response has been to gush praise for this “landmark,” “watershed” moment in which the ... Read More
University of Michigan Dearborn Holds Whites-Only Virtual ‘Cafe’ Event
The University of Michigan Dearborn hosted a virtual discussion Tuesday that it dubbed the "non-POC cafe," an event that appeared to welcome only white students and ignited criticism of the school for its decision to hold an apparently segregated event. The Dearborn campus, one of the public ... Read More
Accept the Results
One of the many wondrous ironies of the 2016 presidential campaign is that the very same Democrats who spent the months leading up to the election demanding that Donald Trump make a solemn vow to “accept the results,” prelusive to the concession speech he was expected to make, refused to accept the ... Read More
ACLU Staffer Attacks University for Accepting ‘Provocateur in Training’ Nick Sandmann
An ACLU Kentucky communications associate criticized Transylvania University on Saturday for accepting Nick Sandmann, the high school student who sued major news outlets for their coverage of a controversial interaction he and several of his classmates had with a Native American activist. “Does anyone else ... Read More
Questions the Media Should Ask Joe Biden
Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden finally held what was billed as a press conference with journalists the other day -- something of rarity in a campaign that has relied predominately on staged question-and-answer sessions. It was a truly embarrassing display of hackery from the media. Here’s a ... Read More
Disney Thanks Chinese Communist Party for Allowing Mulan to Be Filmed in Xianjiang, Near Uyghur Concentration Camps
In the credits of Disney’s new Mulan movie, the company offers a special thanks to four Chinese Communist Party propaganda departments and a public security bureau in the region of Xinjiang where more than a million Muslims, mostly of the Uyghur minority, have been imprisoned in concentration camps. Disney ... Read More
