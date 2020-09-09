Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 280: Czech, Please

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
A man walks across the Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, March 20, 2020. (David W. Cerny/Reuters)

Kevin is joined once again by Jay Nordlinger for a discussion of Jay’s NRO piece about the mayor of Prague, touch on the decline of NYC, compare notes on which cities are the best for walking, and consider many other topics.

