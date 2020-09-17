Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 281: Three Cheers for the Constitution

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
Detail of Scene at the Signing of the Constitution of the United States by Howard Chandler Christy, 1940 (Wikimedia)

Kevin and Charlie celebrate Constitution Day in their own way by deciding that, yes, they are still in favor of the Constitution.

