Episode 282: What Goes Around Comes Around

Kevin and Charlie discuss the legalities of the upcoming judicial nomination, their opinions on the potential nominees, and Biden’s strange campaign strategy.
Seriously, Can We Talk about Joe Biden Now?
What the hell is going on with Joe Biden? It feels rude bringing it up (again). It’s always difficult to talk about the afflictions attending to old age. And Donald Trump has started talking about Joe Biden in a rude way, suggesting that Biden is getting drugged “in the ass” before he has to do an ... Read More
A Just Decision Not to File Homicide Charges in the Tragic Breonna Taylor Case
The criminal law is not designed to address every human tragedy. That is the lesson of the tragic death of Breonna Taylor. It was also the theme repeatedly struck by Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron on Wednesday, in announcing the indictment of one of the three officers involved in the raid that lead to ... Read More
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Senate Report Details Hunter Biden’s Extensive Foreign Business Dealings — and Obama Officials’ Efforts to Ignore Them
Senate Republicans released a report Wednesday detailing the extensive business dealings that Hunter Biden pursued with politically connected foreign nationals while his father Joe Biden was serving as vice president. The 87-page interim report is the product of a months-long probe in which members of the ... Read More
Senate Probe Finds John Kerry Falsely Claimed He Had No Knowledge of Hunter Biden’s Role in Burisma
Former Secretary of State John Kerry falsely claimed in 2019 that he had no knowledge of Hunter Biden's role on the board of Burisma Holdings, Inc., according to the Senate report on Biden's financial dealings released on Wednesday. Kerry was asked by a reporter from NBC News on December 8, 2019, whether he ... Read More
Will Biden’s Delaware Become Biden’s America?
At the Democratic National Convention, presidential hopeful Joe Biden told the audience, "This is a life-changing election. This will determine what America is going to look like for a long, long time.” Based on the status of his beloved Delaware, we should all be wary. I’m a young Delawarean who didn’t ... Read More
The ‘George Floyd Died of an Overdose’ Theory
The death of George Floyd has receded from the news, but the legal wrangling continues. With the trial set for March, prosecutors and defense attorneys have been bickering about plenty of second-tier details: whether the officers involved should be tried together or separately, whether certain prosecutors should ... Read More
Civilization Requires Collective Common Sense
After the summer protests and rioting in many large cities, activists demanded a defunding, or at least radical pullbacks, of the police. So-called crime experts often concurred. So some city governments ignored public warnings and diminished their police presence despite a sharp rise in crime in many cities. ... Read More
Two Police Officers Shot in Louisville Riots after Breonna Taylor Grand-Jury Indictment
Two police officers have been shot in Louisville, Ky., amid riots following the announcement of an indictment in the shooting of Breonna Taylor. Louisville chief of police Robert Schroeder confirmed that the officers were shot and were taken to a local hospital. Schroeder told reporters that one of the ... Read More
What Amy Barrett Said about Replacing Scalia
On February 15, 2016, Notre Dame law professor Amy Barrett talked on CBS about filling the vacancy left by Justice Antonin Scalia’s death two days previously. Because that interview is being misrepresented in various quarters, I’m going to go through what she said. The first relevant portion comes at 3:20 ... Read More
