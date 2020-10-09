Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 284: A Phony and a Robot

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (left) and Vice President Mike Pence take part in the 2020 vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 7, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Kevin and Charlie discuss the vice-presidential debate, ACB’s rising popularity, and some potential futures of the GOP.

Most Popular

U.S.

California’s Illogical Reparations Bill

By
California’s state legislature just passed, and Governor Gavin Newsom signed, Assembly Bill 3121 to explore providing reparations to California’s African-American population — 155 years after the abolition of slavery. Apparently, when California’s one-party government cannot find solutions to current ... Read More
U.S.

California’s Illogical Reparations Bill

By
California’s state legislature just passed, and Governor Gavin Newsom signed, Assembly Bill 3121 to explore providing reparations to California’s African-American population — 155 years after the abolition of slavery. Apparently, when California’s one-party government cannot find solutions to current ... Read More
Loading...