Episode 286: That’s Russian Disinformation

Kevin and Charlie discuss the media’s disingenuous and ever-useful fallback: Russian disinformation.
Most Popular
How Trump Should Approach the Final Debate
The so-called mainstream polls of the swing states show the race narrowing. If the trend continues at the current rate, President Trump could poll even in two weeks—in addition to the “other” polls that show him near there already. So Trump’s mission at the final debate on Thursday is to continue to ... Read More
How Trump Should Approach the Final Debate
The so-called mainstream polls of the swing states show the race narrowing. If the trend continues at the current rate, President Trump could poll even in two weeks—in addition to the “other” polls that show him near there already. So Trump’s mission at the final debate on Thursday is to continue to ... Read More
The Media’s Shameful Hunter Biden Abdication
In an interview with National Public Radio’s public editor today, Terence Samuel, managing editor for news, explained why readers haven’t seen any stories about the New York Post’s Hunter Biden email scoop. “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want ... Read More
The Media’s Shameful Hunter Biden Abdication
In an interview with National Public Radio’s public editor today, Terence Samuel, managing editor for news, explained why readers haven’t seen any stories about the New York Post’s Hunter Biden email scoop. “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want ... Read More
Video
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett revealed her empty notepad to Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas). Read More
Video
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett revealed her empty notepad to Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas). Read More
The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead
The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group. If you are a firm believer only in ... Read More
The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead
The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group. If you are a firm believer only in ... Read More
The Worst-Case Scenario in November?
It should by now be clear to Americans that to say in earshot of the public that something is “not going to happen” is to tempt the political gods. There was “no way” that Donald Trump was going to become the Republican nominee, let alone the president of the United States. There was “no way” that ... Read More
The Worst-Case Scenario in November?
It should by now be clear to Americans that to say in earshot of the public that something is “not going to happen” is to tempt the political gods. There was “no way” that Donald Trump was going to become the Republican nominee, let alone the president of the United States. There was “no way” that ... Read More
Biden Can’t Tax the Rich
Joe Biden’s tax plan is based on a deathless myth: that taxes are actually paid in economic terms by those upon whom they legally fall. The obviousness of this nonsense is clear enough if you put the proposition into plain English: “Don’t you worry, now, we’re not going to raise taxes on you, Bubba — ... Read More
Biden Can’t Tax the Rich
Joe Biden’s tax plan is based on a deathless myth: that taxes are actually paid in economic terms by those upon whom they legally fall. The obviousness of this nonsense is clear enough if you put the proposition into plain English: “Don’t you worry, now, we’re not going to raise taxes on you, Bubba — ... Read More
60 Minutes Anchor Insists Hunter Biden Emails ‘Can’t Be Verified’ When Pressed by Trump
President Trump and CBS anchor Leslie Stahl sparred over the Hunter Biden laptop revelations during an interview that was to be aired Sunday on 60 Minutes but was instead uploaded directly to social media in an unedited form by the White House on Thursday. A former business partner of Hunter Biden, Tony ... Read More
60 Minutes Anchor Insists Hunter Biden Emails ‘Can’t Be Verified’ When Pressed by Trump
President Trump and CBS anchor Leslie Stahl sparred over the Hunter Biden laptop revelations during an interview that was to be aired Sunday on 60 Minutes but was instead uploaded directly to social media in an unedited form by the White House on Thursday. A former business partner of Hunter Biden, Tony ... Read More
Pelosi Refuses to Answer Reporter’s Question on Hunter Biden: ‘I Don’t Have All Day’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) refused on Thursday to answer a reporter's question about corruption allegations against Joe and Hunter Biden. A former business partner of Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, sent documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday purporting to show a business ... Read More
Pelosi Refuses to Answer Reporter’s Question on Hunter Biden: ‘I Don’t Have All Day’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) refused on Thursday to answer a reporter's question about corruption allegations against Joe and Hunter Biden. A former business partner of Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, sent documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday purporting to show a business ... Read More
Senate Judiciary Republicans Advance Amy Coney Barrett Nomination as Dems Boycott
The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination at its executive business meeting on Thursday in a 12-0 vote with no Democrats present. The ten Democratic senators on the panel announced they would boycott the Thursday markup in protest of the ... Read More
Senate Judiciary Republicans Advance Amy Coney Barrett Nomination as Dems Boycott
The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination at its executive business meeting on Thursday in a 12-0 vote with no Democrats present. The ten Democratic senators on the panel announced they would boycott the Thursday markup in protest of the ... Read More
New Twist in the Hunter Biden Saga: A White House Meeting for Elite Chinese Group
Just imagine if something like this happened during the Trump administration, and ask yourself what the media-Democrat complex would be saying. In November 2011, an elite group of Chinese Communist Party members and billionaire cronies of the repressive regime in Beijing secured a meeting in the White House, ... Read More
New Twist in the Hunter Biden Saga: A White House Meeting for Elite Chinese Group
Just imagine if something like this happened during the Trump administration, and ask yourself what the media-Democrat complex would be saying. In November 2011, an elite group of Chinese Communist Party members and billionaire cronies of the repressive regime in Beijing secured a meeting in the White House, ... Read More
Loading...