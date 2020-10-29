Episode 287: We’re Getting Old

Kevin and Charlie discuss car racing, state topography, and anything else to avoid talking about the looming 2020 election.
Why Absentee Ballots Arriving after Election Day Represent a Vote-Counting Problem
Why shouldn’t states allow ballots postmarked before or on Election Day to be counted if they arrive after Election Day? A GOP consultant made an illuminating argument to me this week. When the polls close on Election Night, we want election workers to know precisely how many legitimate ballots exist in a ... Read More
No Newsroom Is Safe If The Intercept Can Fall Victim to Media Groupthink
Glenn Greenwald founded The Intercept in 2013 with the explicit goal of creating a news outlet that would be insulated from the partisan and financial pressures inherent to corporate media. As he acknowledges in a resignation letter published Thursday, that project has ultimately failed. The Intercept’s ... Read More
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett revealed her empty notepad to Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas). Read More
Hell, Yes
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
Another Pollster Sees a Trump Win
The Trafalgar Group’s Robert Cahaly is an outlier among pollsters in that he thinks President Trump will carry Michigan, Pennsylvania, or both, and hence be reelected with roughly 280 electoral votes. (I explained his thinking here.) Last week another pollster, Jim Lee of Susquehanna Polling and Research, ... Read More
Teachers Unions and the Myth of ‘Public’ Schools
American taxpayers have been hoodwinked by the whole idea of “public schools.” No other institutions get away with such bad behavior on the part of some employees who staff them. We’ve been putting more and more money into the system for decades without reaping more returns for the nation’s children. Just ... Read More
Daylight Savings Forever
Before I became a parent, I didn't have especially strong feelings about the time shifting by an hour twice a year. Like most people I was aware of the downsides -- increased car accidents, schedule confusion, etc. -- and I figured it would be better to knock it off. But I didn't feel personally offended by ... Read More
Daughter of Immigrants Shocked to Find Family Store Looted in Philly Riots: ‘They Know My Mom’s Name’
Christine Baik received a security alert on her phone at 7:12 p.m. on Tuesday: someone had broken into her parent’s Philadelphia beauty supply store. She called her parents, who were on their way home. They immediately turned around. “They went back to the store and found out that it got looted,” Baik ... Read More
Rolling the Dice on Chaos, Supreme Court Ducks Election-Law Cases
There’s one thing we’ve forgotten to mention about political intimidation of the Supreme Court. It works. On the right, and among those who respect history, tradition, and stability, Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Court-packing gambit is remembered as a welcome rejection of radicalism: At the pinnacle of ... Read More
Charlie Hebdo, the Patsy
A man walked into a French church and began knifing people to death while screaming “Allah akbar!” The crack squad over at the Associated Press produced the headline: “Terrorism suspected.” Three dead: one woman beheaded, two others merely stabbed to death. Terrorism suspected. Mustn’t rush to ... Read More
