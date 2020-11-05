Episode 288: ‘Hey, You, I Want You to Vote for Me’

Kevin and Charlie discuss the libertarian wins of this election cycle, give suggestions for how future presidential candidates should campaign, and engage in a little 2024 predicting.
Most Popular
Progressivism, or Why the Culture War Is Turning in the Republicans’ Favor
On a House caucus call today, Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger, reportedly in an agitated state, warned that Democrats “lost races we shouldn’t have lost.” She further claimed that “defund police almost cost me my race because of an attack ad. Don’t say socialism ever again. Need to get back ... Read More
Some Thoughts about Kooks
The only incontrovertibly true sentence I can remember Donald Trump ever having spoken is: “Bad things happen in Philadelphia.” (There may be others, but I cannot think of any.) Considering the matter of election fraud, Dennis Prager took to the radio Thursday to complain that Republicans get painted as ... Read More
Video
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett revealed her empty notepad to Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas). Read More
Video
Trump’s Path, Updated
It has to go through Pennsylvania, which is necessary but not sufficient. He needs to take Pennsylvania, hold onto Georgia and North Carolina, then take either Arizona (for 279 electoral votes) or Nevada (for 274). Biden leads in both of those states. But Trump is gaining in Arizona, and it’s entirely ... Read More
An Election in Overtime
Donald Trump over-performed the polls and shocked the pundits again on Tuesday, getting so close to the finish line that several key states have yet to be called. This is a significant achievement, and even if he doesn’t ultimately win, Republicans have a strong chance of holding the Senate and defanging a ... Read More
Trump Claims He Won with ‘Legal Votes,’ Predicts ‘a Lot of Litigation’
President Trump again claimed he'd win the presidential election on Thursday despite unfinished vote counting in various crucial states, and said that the Republican Party was now demonstrably the “party of the American worker.” “If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, ... Read More
An Oversimplified Theory, Surely
Why did Republicans do so well but Trump didn’t? Over at The Federalist, Joy Pullman notices how much better Republicans did in the House and Senate compared to the pre-election polling and wonders why it isn’t enough for Donald Trump. She is arguing for at least the legitimacy of Republican worries about ... Read More
Trump’s Staying Power
Pending the outcome in a few key states, Donald Trump may be leaving the White House, but he’s not exiting the room. The fiercest Never Trump critics hoped for -- and wishfully predicted -- a cleansing landslide that would wipe out every trace of Trump and his enablers from the GOP. That’s not ... Read More
The Revolution Isn’t Coming
The inconclusive, unsatisfying outcome of Tuesday’s election might be read as evidence of a country bitterly divided. Which it is, of course, but the election also provides evidence of a country strangely united — united in spite of itself. Here is a seldom spoken fact of American political life: There is ... Read More
The Left Doesn’t Understand Women
Exit polls from Edison Research for the National Election Pool provide some interesting data on how American women voted this election cycle — and the results are sure to anger progressives. The numbers available at the moment are just preliminary estimates from voter surveys conducted at polling places and ... Read More
