Episode 289: Some Suggestions for Biden

Kevin and Charlie discuss their views on eccentrics and urge Joe Biden to go out in a blaze of glory.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Defined
Since last week, when we first learned of election results that were surprisingly close at the presidential level and unexpectedly bad for Democrats at the congressional level (and elsewhere), there has been a low-level civil war brewing within the Democratic Party. More moderate members, such as Richmond, ... Read More
No, There Were Not 95,000 Biden-Only Ballots in Georgia
You may have seen a number bouncing around Twitter saying that there were 95,801 "Biden-Only Ballots" in Georgia compared to just 818 "Trump-Only Ballots." That appears to originate with Steve Cortes from the Trump ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
A Careful Voter-Fraud Review
On the menu today: a careful review of recent voter-fraud cases, and how this dispels the trite, inaccurate claims that “voter fraud doesn’t exist”; perspective on what recent voter-fraud cases have proven and the scale of the problem; and something my critical readers will probably love: looking back to ... Read More
Illinois’s Proposed ‘Fair Tax’ Gets Its Just Deserts
Illinois residents are used to being asked a hard question, often by friends and family members who have fled the Prairie State for lower-taxed and better-managed states: “Why do you stay in Illinois?” Neighboring Indiana famously ran an “Illinoyed” advertising campaign for several years, replete with ... Read More
Will Trump Ride Off into the Sunset?
I once wrote that whenever Donald Trump exits office, he will likely leave as a “tragic hero.” Over two millennia ago, the Athenian tragedian Sophocles first described the archetype in his portraits of an angry and old but still fearsome Ajax, and heroic but stubborn and self-fixated Antigone. In the ... Read More
The Completely Insane Electoral College Strategy
Why limit yourself to the far-fetched when the utterly fantastical is an option? President Donald Trump’s challenges of the outcome of the presidential race in several razor-thin battleground states are unlikely to succeed. Faced with this prospect, some allies of the president are advocating, or ... Read More
Obama’s Utopian Vision
Today, The Atlantic carries an excerpt from a forthcoming memoir written by former president Barack Obama. In a section in which he lightly grapples with the view of American history popularized by Ta-Nehisi Coates in which “this nation’s ideals have always been secondary to conquest and subjugation, a racial ... Read More
Arizona’s Tax Disaster: Refugees from Blue States and Other Infuriating Explanations
All things considered, the 2020 election cycle was particularly generous to those on the right side of the political aisle. The presidency notwithstanding, Republicans will likely keep their hold on the Senate (pending the two runoffs in Georgia on January 5), and successfully picked up several House seats, ... Read More
Brief Biden
The Electoral College votes on December 14, 2020. Until that day, there is formally no president-elect. Traditionally, when an election’s outcome is not disputed and the losing candidate has conceded, the winner on Election Day is treated as the president-elect well before then. That includes receiving daily ... Read More
