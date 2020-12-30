Episode 294: Maybe 2021 Will Be Better

Kevin and Charlie discuss the new COVID relief bill and give lawmakers some helpful (but sure to be ignored) financial advice.
Senate Investigation Finds Obama Admin Knowingly Funded al-Qaeda Affiliate
Non-profit humanitarian agency World Vision United States improperly transacted with the Islamic Relief Agency (ISRA) in 2014 with approval from the Obama administration, sending government funds to an organization that had been sanctioned over its ties to terrorism, according to a new report. Senate Finance ... Read More
How a Vindictive Classmate and a Cowardly University Ruined a Girl’s Life
‘ARacial Slur, a Viral Video, and a Reckoning” That’s how the New York Times headlined its hit piece on a college freshman for something she had said as a high school freshman. Mimi Groves was still a child when she said, in a Snapchat recording, “I can drive” followed by the “n-word” -- the ... Read More
Bill Gates: It’s ‘Appropriate’ to Keep Bars and Restaurants Closed Longer
Bill Gates says the United States is going to have to endure a longer stretch of businesses (restaurants and bars) closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More
A Guide to Wokespeak
With the rise of the Left inevitable over the next two years, the public should become acquainted with the Left’s strange language of Wokespeak. Failure to do so could result in job termination and career cancellation. It is certainly a fluid tongue. Words often change their meanings as the political context ... Read More
Cancel Culture Is a Teenage Nightmare
Jimmy Galligan -- the 18-year-old biracial teen who has “no regrets” about purposefully derailing the life of his white former classmate for once using a slur when she was 15 -- is hardly the first teenage bully. Hopefully he’ll grow out of that. But in any case, neither he nor his target deserves the ... Read More
Hawley Says He Will Object to Electoral College Certification
Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) said Wednesday he plans to object during the Electoral College certification process when a joint session of Congress meets on January 6. “I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, ... Read More
When Will $600 COVID Relief Checks Arrive?
The months-long political stalemate over the passage of a second round of coronavirus stimulus relief has finally come to an end and many Americans are poised to receive a one-time $600 stimulus check, but when? The Trump administration is rushing to send the payments to millions of Americans beginning as soon ... Read More
A Shocking Death, and a Reminder of Our Vulnerability
If you catch COVID-19, you will probably make a full recovery with no lingering health problems. There’s about a four-in-ten chance that you’ll be asymptomatic and not even know you caught it. But there are those rare, tragic, and frightening exceptions, and the late Louisiana congressman-elect Luke Letlow is ... Read More
Stacey Abrams’s Sister Refuses to Recuse from Voter Fraud Case, Blocks Purge
Two counties in Georgia will be required to undo a decision that removed more than 4,000 voters from the rolls before the January 5 U.S. Senate runoff elections, a federal judge ruled Monday. Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, the sister of former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, found that the counties seemed ... Read More
Wait, Who Is Hilaria Baldwin?
On the menu today: Sure, there will be furious fights on Capitol Hill in the coming days, but on the last Tuesday of 2020, let’s lighten things up by looking at a silly celebrity story that some people will attempt to turn into a culture-war flashpoint. A famous actor’s wife that you probably never heard of ... Read More
