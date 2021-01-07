Episode 295: Kooks on the Right

Kevin and Charlie discuss yesterday’s mob at the Capitol, and Tesla’s success.
Most Popular
Ted Cruz Fails the Moment
TrusTED. That was one of the Ted Cruz presidential campaign’s favorite refrains in 2016. At the time, it made some sense. Cruz, for all of his obvious ambition and penchant for stunts (remember when he read Green Eggs and Ham during a 21-hour speech to the U.S. Senate in 2013?) was one of the two or three most ... Read More
Ted Cruz Fails the Moment
TrusTED. That was one of the Ted Cruz presidential campaign’s favorite refrains in 2016. At the time, it made some sense. Cruz, for all of his obvious ambition and penchant for stunts (remember when he read Green Eggs and Ham during a 21-hour speech to the U.S. Senate in 2013?) was one of the two or three most ... Read More
Trump’s Disgusting Coda
There’s a reason we expect presidents of the United States to say that they support the peaceful transfer of power. Donald Trump has never committed to it, and we saw the bitter fruit on Wednesday afternoon when, shockingly, pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol and disrupted the counting of Electoral ... Read More
Trump’s Disgusting Coda
There’s a reason we expect presidents of the United States to say that they support the peaceful transfer of power. Donald Trump has never committed to it, and we saw the bitter fruit on Wednesday afternoon when, shockingly, pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol and disrupted the counting of Electoral ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Trump Must Pay
January 6, 2021, is not over, but it already lives in infamy. A sitting president of the United States, having lost reelection, incited a mob to storm the Capitol as the Congress sat in joint session to certify the Electoral College vote. This act was without precedent. It was based on a lie, fed by myth, and ... Read More
Trump Must Pay
January 6, 2021, is not over, but it already lives in infamy. A sitting president of the United States, having lost reelection, incited a mob to storm the Capitol as the Congress sat in joint session to certify the Electoral College vote. This act was without precedent. It was based on a lie, fed by myth, and ... Read More
Donald Trump and Us
Yesterday, we witnessed a mob attack on our democracy, encouraged by the president and his allies in politics and the media. “Oh, how shocking,” some people have said. If you egged it on, you have no right to say it. When you play with matches around kindling, you are obviously playing with fire. • Trump ... Read More
Donald Trump and Us
Yesterday, we witnessed a mob attack on our democracy, encouraged by the president and his allies in politics and the media. “Oh, how shocking,” some people have said. If you egged it on, you have no right to say it. When you play with matches around kindling, you are obviously playing with fire. • Trump ... Read More
The Trump Presidency’s Inevitable, Wretched End
Joe Biden gave the rioters who stormed the Capitol yesterday the obligatory stern talking-to. He wasn’t really talking to the rioters — he was talking to the nation at large, attempting to reassure America that, once he is sworn in, he will be up to the task. He won't be, of course, but old men are entitled ... Read More
The Trump Presidency’s Inevitable, Wretched End
Joe Biden gave the rioters who stormed the Capitol yesterday the obligatory stern talking-to. He wasn’t really talking to the rioters — he was talking to the nation at large, attempting to reassure America that, once he is sworn in, he will be up to the task. He won't be, of course, but old men are entitled ... Read More
Trump Commits to ‘Orderly Transition’ of Power after Congress Affirms Biden Win
Congress certified the Electoral College results early on Thursday morning, after a pro-Trump mob overran the Capitol building and forced lawmakers to evacuate the premises. Shortly following the certification, President Trump released a statement affirming that he would transfer power to Joe Biden on ... Read More
Trump Commits to ‘Orderly Transition’ of Power after Congress Affirms Biden Win
Congress certified the Electoral College results early on Thursday morning, after a pro-Trump mob overran the Capitol building and forced lawmakers to evacuate the premises. Shortly following the certification, President Trump released a statement affirming that he would transfer power to Joe Biden on ... Read More
Betsy DeVos Becomes Second Cabinet Secretary to Resign over Riots
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned from the Trump administration Thursday night, a day after pro-Trump protesters descended on the Capitol, breaking through security barriers and forcing lawmakers to evacuate the Senate floor. DeVos is the second member of President Trump's Cabinet to quit in response to ... Read More
Betsy DeVos Becomes Second Cabinet Secretary to Resign over Riots
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned from the Trump administration Thursday night, a day after pro-Trump protesters descended on the Capitol, breaking through security barriers and forcing lawmakers to evacuate the Senate floor. DeVos is the second member of President Trump's Cabinet to quit in response to ... Read More
Ashli Babbitt, an American Patriot Tragically Misled by Trump Hucksters
On Tuesday afternoon, Ashli Elizabeth Babbitt was confident. A devoted supporter of President Donald Trump, Babbitt, 35, flew from her home in San Diego to rally in Washington, D.C., and support the president’s efforts to overturn his reelection loss. “Nothing will stop us,” Babbitt tweeted on ... Read More
Ashli Babbitt, an American Patriot Tragically Misled by Trump Hucksters
On Tuesday afternoon, Ashli Elizabeth Babbitt was confident. A devoted supporter of President Donald Trump, Babbitt, 35, flew from her home in San Diego to rally in Washington, D.C., and support the president’s efforts to overturn his reelection loss. “Nothing will stop us,” Babbitt tweeted on ... Read More
It Doesn’t Matter if a Few of Them Were Antifa
One of the unfortunate knee-jerk habits these days of extremely political people is to insist that any violence caused by people on their own side must actually be a false-flag conspiracy of their political opponents in disguise. This was a surprisingly common effort among progressives during the George Floyd ... Read More
It Doesn’t Matter if a Few of Them Were Antifa
One of the unfortunate knee-jerk habits these days of extremely political people is to insist that any violence caused by people on their own side must actually be a false-flag conspiracy of their political opponents in disguise. This was a surprisingly common effort among progressives during the George Floyd ... Read More
Loading...