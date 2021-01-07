Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 295: Kooks on the Right

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
Pro-Trump protesters wave banners during clashes with Capitol police at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Kevin and Charlie discuss yesterday’s mob at the Capitol, and Tesla’s success.

Politics & Policy

Ted Cruz Fails the Moment

By
TrusTED. That was one of the Ted Cruz presidential campaign’s favorite refrains in 2016. At the time, it made some sense. Cruz, for all of his obvious ambition and penchant for stunts (remember when he read Green Eggs and Ham during a 21-hour speech to the U.S. Senate in 2013?) was one of the two or three most ... Read More
Politics & Policy

White House

Trump’s Disgusting Coda

By
There’s a reason we expect presidents of the United States to say that they support the peaceful transfer of power. Donald Trump has never committed to it, and we saw the bitter fruit on Wednesday afternoon when, shockingly, pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol and disrupted the counting of Electoral ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Must Pay

By
January 6, 2021, is not over, but it already lives in infamy. A sitting president of the United States, having lost reelection, incited a mob to storm the Capitol as the Congress sat in joint session to certify the Electoral College vote. This act was without precedent. It was based on a lie, fed by myth, and ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Donald Trump and Us

By
Yesterday, we witnessed a mob attack on our democracy, encouraged by the president and his allies in politics and the media. “Oh, how shocking,” some people have said. If you egged it on, you have no right to say it. When you play with matches around kindling, you are obviously playing with fire. • Trump ... Read More
U.S.

It Doesn’t Matter if a Few of Them Were Antifa

By
One of the unfortunate knee-jerk habits these days of extremely political people is to insist that any violence caused by people on their own side must actually be a false-flag conspiracy of their political opponents in disguise. This was a surprisingly common effort among progressives during the George Floyd ... Read More
