Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 297: Administrative Incompetence

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
A nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at the Bathgate Post Office vaccination facility in Bronx, N.Y., January 10, 2021. (Kevin Hagen/Pool via Reuters)

Kevin and Charlie discuss the varying levels of success different states are having with the COVID vaccine rollout.

