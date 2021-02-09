Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen Episode 299: Order vs. Eccentricity Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson February 9, 2021 8:08 PM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Thomas Friedman speaks at a seminar held by the Asia Society in Hong Kong in 2008. (Woody Wu/Reuters) https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/maddogs-tapes.nationalreview.media/maddogs-299-02.09.2021.mp3 Download Subscribe Share Subscribe For Free: iTunes Google Podcasts Stitcher Tunein Spotify Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Kevin and Charlie discuss billboard bans and Tom Friedman’s recent comments.