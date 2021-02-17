Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen Episode 300: An Unfettered, Unconstrained, Free-Wheeling Podcast Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson February 17, 2021 4:29 PM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Francisco Sanchez wipes snow off his car with a boogie board before going out sledding with his kids at Memorial Park in El Paso, Texas, February 14, 2021. (Briana Sanchez/El Paso Times/USA Today Network via Reuters) https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/maddogs-tapes.nationalreview.media/maddogs-300-02.17.2021.mp3 Download Subscribe Share Subscribe For Free: iTunes Google Podcasts Stitcher Tunein Spotify Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Kevin and Charlie discuss the Texas snow-pocalypse, cheap energy, and the hazards of breakfast meetings.