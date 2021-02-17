Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 300: An Unfettered, Unconstrained, Free-Wheeling Podcast

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
Francisco Sanchez wipes snow off his car with a boogie board before going out sledding with his kids at Memorial Park in El Paso, Texas, February 14, 2021. (Briana Sanchez/El Paso Times/USA Today Network via Reuters)

Kevin and Charlie discuss the Texas snow-pocalypse, cheap energy, and the hazards of breakfast meetings.

