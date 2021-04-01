Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 306: Linguistic Relativism

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks with the media in Houston, Texas, February 20, 2021. (Go Nakamura/Reuters)

Kevin and Charlie discuss AOC’s attempt to manipulate language, Biden’s dreadful infrastructure bill, and more.

