Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen Episode 306: Linguistic Relativism Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson April 1, 2021 5:18 PM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks with the media in Houston, Texas, February 20, 2021. (Go Nakamura/Reuters) https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/maddogs-tapes.nationalreview.media/maddogs-306-04.01.2021.mp3 Download Subscribe Share Subscribe For Free: iTunes Google Podcasts Stitcher Tunein Spotify Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Kevin and Charlie discuss AOC’s attempt to manipulate language, Biden’s dreadful infrastructure bill, and more.