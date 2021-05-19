Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen Episode 312: Finally, the Conspiracy Theories Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson May 19, 2021 3:38 PM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Vice President Kamala Harris applauds as President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., April 28, 2021. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS) https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/maddogs-tapes.nationalreview.media/maddogs-312-05.19.2021.mp3 Download Subscribe Share Subscribe For Free: iTunes Google Podcasts Stitcher Tunein Spotify Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Kevin and Charlie discuss some follow-up information on Rebekah Jones and the unpopularity of Biden’s VP.