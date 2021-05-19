Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 312: Finally, the Conspiracy Theories

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
Vice President Kamala Harris applauds as President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., April 28, 2021. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS)

Kevin and Charlie discuss some follow-up information on Rebekah Jones and the unpopularity of Biden’s VP.

Loading...