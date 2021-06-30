Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen Episode 318: Get Your Hands off My A/C! Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson June 30, 2021 4:35 PM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article (galinast/Getty Images) https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/maddogs-tapes.nationalreview.media/maddogs-318-06.30.2021.mp3 Download Subscribe Share Subscribe For Free: iTunes Google Podcasts Stitcher Tunein Spotify Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Kevin and Charlie discuss why those who think A/C makes you weak are ridiculous.