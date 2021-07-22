Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen Episode 319: Full-Time Fun Mode Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson July 22, 2021 4:19 PM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article From left: Oliver Damen, Jeff Bezos, Wally Funk, and Mark Bezos pose for pictures at the landing pad after they flew on Blue Origin’s inaugural flight to the edge of space, in Van Horn, Texas, July 20, 2021. (Joe Skipper/Reuters) https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/maddogs-tapes.nationalreview.media/maddogs-319-07.22.2021.mp3 Download Subscribe Share Subscribe For Free: iTunes Google Podcasts Stitcher Tunein Spotify Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Kevin and Charlie discuss Jeff Bezos’s trip to space, what to do about obscene lawn signs, and much more.