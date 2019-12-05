Episode 100: Kamala Harris Is Gone, Girl

Sen. Kamala Harris at the Democratic presidential primary debate in Atlanta, Ga., November 20, 2019. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Will and David celebrate this landmark episode with a dramatic reading of Charles C. W. Cooke’s funeral oration over the defunct Harris presidential campaign, consider the implications of Planned Parenthood’s victory over reporters in the “Baby Body Parts” trial, and discuss Victor Davis Hansen’s revisionist take on how Republicans lost California. Intro music by Metalachi.

