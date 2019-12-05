Podcasts | National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 100: Kamala Harris Is Gone, Girl

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Sen. Kamala Harris at the Democratic presidential primary debate in Atlanta, Ga., November 20, 2019. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Will and David celebrate this landmark episode with a dramatic reading of Charles C. W. Cooke’s funeral oration over the defunct Harris presidential campaign, consider the implications of Planned Parenthood’s victory over reporters in the “Baby Body Parts” trial, and discuss Victor Davis Hansen’s revisionist take on how Republicans lost California. Intro music by Metalachi.

Contact:
David Bahnsen
Will Swaim

Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

Most Popular

Elections

Good Riddance to Kamala Harris

By
Per Edward-Isaac Dovere, Kamala Harris is no longer running for president. This is excellent, welcome news -- the cause for celebration. Good riddance! May Harris's failed attempt to find higher office destroy her career and sully her reputation for all time. I'm told that I'm not supposed to feel like this -- ... Read More
Elections

Kamala Harris, the Juggernaut Who Flopped

By
Before reports emerged that Kamala Harris is dropping out of the presidential race, she was trailing Mike Bloomberg in her bid to be the Democratic nominee for the president, and stood at 2 percent in the latest national Harris–The Hill poll released Monday. On paper, Kamala Harris was a strong candidate for ... Read More
Culture

A Tyrannical Minority and Silent Majority

By
As I noted Monday on the Corner, British journalist James Kirkup has done a great public service in sharing a document that helps explain how the transgender movement, which many privately admit has overreached and is unconvincing, has been so successful so quickly. The document was produced by a major ... Read More
