Podcasts | National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 101: Bloomberg Is Goofy-Footed on California

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks about his gun policy agenda in Aurora, Colo., December 5, 2019. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

Former New York mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg parachuted into California, entirely missing the landing zone. In other news, Google’s hiring of an anti-union consulting firm reveals the internal contradiction in Silicon Valley businesses, and what to make of religious imagery deployed on behalf of illegal immigrants. Intro music by Metalachi.

