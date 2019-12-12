Episode 101: Bloomberg Is Goofy-Footed on California

Former New York mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg parachuted into California, entirely missing the landing zone. In other news, Google’s hiring of an anti-union consulting firm reveals the internal contradiction in Silicon Valley businesses, and what to make of religious imagery deployed on behalf of illegal immigrants. Intro music by Metalachi.
Contact:
David Bahnsen
Will Swaim
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- U.S. makes tariff-cut offer to China as tariff deadline nears
- Foreign purchases of American homes plunge 36% as Chinese buyers flee the market
- Mike Bloomberg, trying to win converts in California, gets an event with Jerry Brown
- Bloomberg zeroes in on California housing crisis as he campaigns in Stockton, San Francisco
- Google hires firm known for anti-union efforts
- Silicon Valley’s useful idiots
- How California’s new ‘gig economy’ law undermines my livelihood
- Claremont Nativity scene depicts Jesus, Mary, and Joseph as refugees separated in cages