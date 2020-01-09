Episode 102: Sex? Yes, Please!

David and Will consider the sex-assault scandal roiling California’s Democratic party, the state assembly’s grab-bag California Green New Deal, and the rise of the New Loyalty Oath for University of California faculty. Intro music by Metalachi.
David Bahnsen
Will Swaim
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Hunter will likely receive his taxpayer funded congressional pension despite guilty plea
- California Democratic Party settles lawsuits alleging harassment and discrimination by former leader
- The Supreme Court just denied cities the right to combat homeless encampments
- California Democrats want their own Green New Deal to fight homelessness, climate change
- Can California Top Its Most Ironic Political Stories of 2019?
- Biden vows to ban standardized testing in public schools if elected
- University of California is sued over use of SAT and ACT in Admissions
- Bloomberg education plan to promote charter school expansion
- UC Davis professor under fire for opposing required ‘diversity statements’
- The University’s new Loyalty Oath
- Newsom puts $15 billion schools bond on ballot
- Sacramento schools should consider cuts to teacher salaries, state audit suggests
- Teachers pay high fees for retirement funds. Unions are partly to blame