Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 102: Sex? Yes, Please!

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
California State Capitol in Sacramento (Pixabay)

David and Will consider the sex-assault scandal roiling California’s Democratic party, the state assembly’s grab-bag California Green New Deal, and the rise of the New Loyalty Oath for University of California faculty. Intro music by Metalachi.

