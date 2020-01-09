Episode 102: Sex? Yes, Please!

California State Capitol in Sacramento (Pixabay)

David and Will consider the sex-assault scandal roiling California’s Democratic party, the state assembly’s grab-bag California Green New Deal, and the rise of the New Loyalty Oath for University of California faculty. Intro music by Metalachi.

