Episode 103: All the Governor’s Memes

As California looks more pyritic than golden, David and Will discuss Gavin Newsom’s emerging ambition (a 2024 presidential run from a spiraling state?), Trump’s apparent misstep on California’s homeless crisis (we made the mess, make us clean it up!), and how teachers unions earn cash by directing the personal investing of their teachers. Intro music by Metalachi.

