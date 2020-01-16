Episode 103: All the Governor’s Memes

As California looks more pyritic than golden, David and Will discuss Gavin Newsom’s emerging ambition (a 2024 presidential run from a spiraling state?), Trump’s apparent misstep on California’s homeless crisis (we made the mess, make us clean it up!), and how teachers unions earn cash by directing the personal investing of their teachers. Intro music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Meghan leaves U.K. days after she and Harry drop bombshell
- Prince Harry may have landed Meghan Markle Disney voiceover job
- Meghan Markle’s REAL dream is to move to Los Angeles…but only after Donald Trump’s presidency ends, say pals
- President Gavin Newsom?
- ‘Great example for the rest of this country’: Bloomberg sees California as model for U.S.
- How serious is Tom Steyer’s polling surge?
- Joe Biden says he’d consider Kamala Harris ‘for anything’ she wants, including VP
- Trump and Garcetti, enemies in public, are quietly working out a deal on homelessness
- Why did SF’s new DA fire 7 prosecutors?
- Auditor: Financial Information System for California (FI$Cal) will result in an incomplete system that lacks promised budgetary transparency
- This bill would let new homeless shelters and affordable housing bypass environmental law
- Teachers pay high fees for retirement funds. Unions are partly to blame.