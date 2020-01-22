Episode 104: The Unfettered State

The internal contradictions of squatters’ “rights” in Oakland, the limits of “free” community college, and implications for California’s poor of the U.S. Supreme Court case Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue. Bonus! The role of government in Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros scandal, “conservatives” who love corporate welfare, and California’s showdown with the NCAA goes national. Intro music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- The Democrats best choices for president
- NCAA athlete pay debate: Why a political showdown is coming in 2020
- L.A. City Council votes to ask MLB to award 2017, 2018 World Series titles to Dodgers
- Anaheim hotel to get a luxury upgrade thanks to 20-year tax subsidy
- California considers declaring Tylenol’s key ingredient a carcinogen
- California bill targets companies with highly paid executives
- Moms 4 Housing: Deal reached to negotiate sale of West Oakland house to nonprofit
- With school revenues at record highs, why are California districts facing insolvency?
- To protect religious freedom, the Supreme Court must rule in favor of school choice
- California’s free community college plan collides with skyrocketing retirement obligations