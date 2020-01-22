Episode 104: The Unfettered State

A homeless man reads the Los Angeles Times in the window of newspaper’s building in Los Angeles in 2016. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

The internal contradictions of squatters’ “rights” in Oakland, the limits of “free” community college, and implications for California’s poor of the U.S. Supreme Court case Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue. Bonus! The role of government in Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros scandal, “conservatives” who love corporate welfare, and California’s showdown with the NCAA goes national. Intro music by Metalachi.

Contact:

David Bahnsen

Will Swaim

Follow Us:

@DavidBahnsen

@WillSwaim

@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes: