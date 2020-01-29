Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 105: An Especially Deep Episode

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Kobe Bryant poses for a portrait inside of his office in Costa Mesa, Calif., Jan 17, 2020. (Harrison Hill/USA Today)

San Diego County GOP boss blasts congressional candidate Darrell Issa for anti-gay messaging, Trump threatens California for requiring insurers to cover abortion, and reflections on the death of Kobe Bryant, the family man and neighbor. Bonus: A serious question about the moral origins of taxation. Intro music by Metalachi.

Show Notes:

