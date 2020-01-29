Episode 105: An Especially Deep Episode

San Diego County GOP boss blasts congressional candidate Darrell Issa for anti-gay messaging, Trump threatens California for requiring insurers to cover abortion, and reflections on the death of Kobe Bryant, the family man and neighbor. Bonus: A serious question about the moral origins of taxation. Intro music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Bernie Sanders grabs lead in California presidential primary
- Can Elizabeth Warren beat Trump? Katie Porter points to her own Orange County win to make the case
- New Darrel Issa ad calls attention to Carl DeMaio’s sexuality, gets pushback from Republicans
- Issa calls for Tony Krvaric to resign
- Oklahoma bans state travel to California in tit-for-tat over LGBT laws
- Trump Administration threatens California over abortion
- Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli dies in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant and his daughter