Episode 106: Here’s Wishing the Governor Didn’t Love Us So Much

Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign in San Diego, Calif. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Governor Gavin Newsom introduces a record-setting state budget he says proves what “big-hearted government” can do and proposes a state takeover of private utilities, including PG&E. In other news: we’ll discuss the case against Assemblyman Bill Brough (R., Dana Point), and school kids dousing themselves in fake oil to fight climate change in Sacramento. Intro music by Metalachi.

Contact:

dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com

Will@calpolicycenter.org

Show Notes: