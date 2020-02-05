Episode 106: Here’s Wishing the Governor Didn’t Love Us So Much

Governor Gavin Newsom introduces a record-setting state budget he says proves what “big-hearted government” can do and proposes a state takeover of private utilities, including PG&E. In other news: we’ll discuss the case against Assemblyman Bill Brough (R., Dana Point), and school kids dousing themselves in fake oil to fight climate change in Sacramento. Intro music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Show Notes:
- Gavin Newsom’s big budget proposal is bloated and irresponsible
- California state budget breaks record, tops $220 billion
- Newsom’s 2020-21 Budget – A big pie but empty calories
- Newsom proposes Medicaid benefits for undocumented senior citizens
- Gavin Newsom’s budget would make state government bigger. Can California sustain the spending?
- More entitlements as economy slows?
- SB50 fails again
- Teens drench themselves in fake oil in climate change protest at California pension fund
- Should California take over PG&E? San Francisco Democrat proposes a public utility
- The case against Bill Brough