Episode 107: Pardon

David makes the case for President Trump’s pardon of California investor Michael Milken. Meantime, California’s ruling class condemns the inherent body-shaming of PE classes, an LA councilman wants to confiscate apartment buildings as the next logical step in rent control, and YouTube says it’ll ban “misleading political content.” Intro music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Sam Kinison: “Send ’em U-Haul trailers!”
- Milken pardon backed by billionaires from funds, real estate
- Oscar winner quotes “The Communist Manifesto” during acceptance speech
- YouTube says it will ban misleading election-related content
- Nation’s Largest Charter-School Group Slams Trump Admin for ‘Chilling’ School Choice in 2021 Budget
- California Democrat proposes ban on taxpayer-funded stays at Trump hotels
- Milken pardon backed by billionaires from funds, real estate
- Bernie Sanders takes wide lead in California primary, new poll finds
- A pause on pushups? Gavin Newsom wants to halt PE exams in California schools
- L.A. leaders weigh a new idea to halt rent hikes: Force landlords to sell their buildings
- Larry Sand, Leveling with Louie on education funding
- Ed Ring, Fighting the One-Party State at the Local Level in California