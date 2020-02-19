Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 107: Pardon

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Michael Milken speaks on health care at the Milken Institute 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., April 30, 2018. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

David makes the case for President Trump’s pardon of California investor Michael Milken. Meantime, California’s ruling class condemns the inherent body-shaming of PE classes, an LA councilman wants to confiscate apartment buildings as the next logical step in rent control, and YouTube says it’ll ban “misleading political content.” Intro music by Metalachi.

Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

