Episode 108: Industrial-Scale Porn

The San Diego assemblywoman behind AB5 now wants the state Department of Industrial Relations to train porn stars. Seven local officials have sued the state over a 2018 ban on speech that might encourage workers to think about leaving their unions. Hoping to solve homelessness, Governor Gavin Newsom just made it worse. Bonus track: Will talks with two real-estate developers about their encounter with California Environmental Quality Act, the biggest hurdle to new home and commercial construction in the Golden State. Intro music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- David Bahnsen: Markets and the madness of disease
- Progressive Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur asked staff not to unionize
- Newspaper chain McClatchy files for bankruptcy protection
- Almost every Californian would get $1,000 a month under universal basic income proposal
- California bill would require occupational licenses for porn actors, strippers, cam girls
- Back to the earth: Human composting could become legal in California
- Seven reasons to question a state utility takeover
- California’s Janus Jiu Jitsu
- Want Fewer Homes? Try This
- Empty words on Homelessness: Recapping the Governor’s State of the State
- Gavin Newsom sounds off on homelessness on Twitter
- Poll: Homelessness, not climate change or immigration, is No. 1 problem in California
- UTLA chief: ‘Win the school board in 2020 to win bigger in 2022’