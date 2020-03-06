Episode 109: California’s Not-So-Super Tuesday

Sen. Bernie Sanders takes part in a Get Out the Early Vote campaign rally in Santa Ana, Calif., February 21, 2020. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

California’s Dem voters go for Bernie Sander but conversely appear to have killed a teachers-union-backed $15 billion bond. Meanwhile, California lawmakers tackle the state’s decline with proposals to end gender segregation in toy stores, eliminate price disparities between men’s and women’s products, and replace the phrase “at-risk” with “at-promise.” Bonus! Will California do for pre-K education what it has done for K–12 (please, God, no!), and David breaks down a Supreme Court case that lefties fear will unravel the administrative state. Intro music by Metalachi.

