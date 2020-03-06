Episode 109: California’s Not-So-Super Tuesday

California’s Dem voters go for Bernie Sander but conversely appear to have killed a teachers-union-backed $15 billion bond. Meanwhile, California lawmakers tackle the state’s decline with proposals to end gender segregation in toy stores, eliminate price disparities between men’s and women’s products, and replace the phrase “at-risk” with “at-promise.” Bonus! Will California do for pre-K education what it has done for K–12 (please, God, no!), and David breaks down a Supreme Court case that lefties fear will unravel the administrative state. Intro music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- ‘Gender neutral’ plan for toys would get rid of boys’ and girls’ aisles in California stores
- Dem proposal would eliminate the “pink-tax”
- California replaces the phrase ‘at-risk’ with ‘at-promise’ to describe troubled youth in legal code
- GOP candidate for L.A. congressional district tweets coronavirus conspiracy theory
- Elizabeth Warren wanted ‘blood and teeth left on the floor’ in CFPB fight. Now the battle moves to the U.S. Supreme Court.
- Public Preschool could shrink growth of charters in CA
- Government sanctioned child abuse
- California’s K-12 spending exceeds $20,000 per pupil