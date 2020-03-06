Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 109: California’s Not-So-Super Tuesday

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Sen. Bernie Sanders takes part in a Get Out the Early Vote campaign rally in Santa Ana, Calif., February 21, 2020. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

California’s Dem voters go for Bernie Sander but conversely appear to have killed a teachers-union-backed $15 billion bond. Meanwhile, California lawmakers tackle the state’s decline with proposals to end gender segregation in toy stores, eliminate price disparities between men’s and women’s products, and replace the phrase “at-risk” with “at-promise.” Bonus! Will California do for pre-K education what it has done for K–12 (please, God, no!), and David breaks down a Supreme Court case that lefties fear will unravel the administrative state. Intro music by Metalachi.

Most Popular

Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
