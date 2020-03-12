Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 110: Did California Voters Just Get Smarter?!

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Voters at a polling place inside Assumption Church in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif., March 3, 2020. (Kyle Grillot/Reuters)

David and Will discuss the remarkable statewide defeat of historically popular union-backed bond proposals, an LA Times investigation that reveals the state’s campaign to silence whistleblowers inside its troubled high-speed rail agency, and the University of California’s Reaganesque response to a graduate-student strike at UC Santa Cruz. Intro music by Metalachi.

Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

