Episode 110: Did California Voters Just Get Smarter?!

David and Will discuss the remarkable statewide defeat of historically popular union-backed bond proposals, an LA Times investigation that reveals the state’s campaign to silence whistleblowers inside its troubled high-speed rail agency, and the University of California’s Reaganesque response to a graduate-student strike at UC Santa Cruz. Intro music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
