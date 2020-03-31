Episode 112: How to Handle a Bear Market

SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks to reporters after the successful launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket, February 6, 2018. (Joe Skipper/Reuters)

Elon Musk, Dov Charney, and many other Californians aren’t waiting for a government rescue. In other coronavirus news, Riverside County issues more debt to pay off other debts exacerbated by the Wall Street meltdown, and in serving the public’s health, we ask grocers to ban reusable shopping bags in their stores. Bonus: Explore David’s utter contempt for partisan politics. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:

dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com

Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:

@DavidBahnsen

@WillSwaim

@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes: