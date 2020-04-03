Episode 113: Never Mind the Virus, Here’s the Venice Beach Homeless Party!

Special guest Edward Ring describes homeless living on the beach during the plague, the financial crisis coming to your city, and his hope that the economic shutdown will lead to a transformation in California politics. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Time for California’s Government Unions to Get Serious About Pension Reform
- Venice Beach shut down except for homeless encampments
- Black swans and super bubbles
- Post-Coronapocalypse pension reform checklist for California
- Plastic bags and the recycling and re-use scam
- Crisis shows why El Cerrito needs to heed State Auditor’s warning
- The unforgiving public servant
- Coronavirus: The California herd