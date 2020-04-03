Episode 113: Never Mind the Virus, Here’s the Venice Beach Homeless Party!

Ross Standley, 23, and James Sears, 27, sit outside an under construction restaurant in Berkeley, Calif., March 20, 2020. (Paresh Dave/Reuters)

Special guest Edward Ring describes homeless living on the beach during the plague, the financial crisis coming to your city, and his hope that the economic shutdown will lead to a transformation in California politics. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:

dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com

Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:

@DavidBahnsen

@WillSwaim

@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes: