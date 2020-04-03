Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 113: Never Mind the Virus, Here’s the Venice Beach Homeless Party!

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Ross Standley, 23, and James Sears, 27, sit outside an under construction restaurant in Berkeley, Calif., March 20, 2020. (Paresh Dave/Reuters)

Special guest Edward Ring describes homeless living on the beach during the plague, the financial crisis coming to your city, and his hope that the economic shutdown will lead to a transformation in California politics. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

Most Popular

Media

Mike Lindell, Not Yamiche Alcindor, Is the Hero

By
MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell, a self-made former crack addict, is going to transform 75 percent of his manufacturing capacity to make 10,000 cotton face masks per day by the end of the week, ramping up production to 50,000 a day in a month. That sounds like a patriotic act to me, especially given that Lindell is ... Read More
Media

Mike Lindell, Not Yamiche Alcindor, Is the Hero

By
MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell, a self-made former crack addict, is going to transform 75 percent of his manufacturing capacity to make 10,000 cotton face masks per day by the end of the week, ramping up production to 50,000 a day in a month. That sounds like a patriotic act to me, especially given that Lindell is ... Read More
Loading...