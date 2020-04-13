Episode 114: In Us, Hope Is a Muscle

Yes, union leaders, and CalPERS are bad, and viruses are worse. So why are David and Will so bullish on California — on humanity? Bonus! San Francisco gives us hope. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- California’s Newsom is wrong: Martial law is always a last resort
- Pension bomb fuse just got shorter
- Dr. Evil: How CalPERS gave up $1 billion
- Amid virus, California moved slowly on nursing student rules
- Teachers union pushes back on LAUSD distance-learning methods amid coronavirus outbreak
- 15,000 L.A. high school students are AWOL online, 40,000 fail to check in daily amid coronavirus closures
- Citing coronavirus risks, L.A. teachers union calls for new limits on charter schools
- President of San Diego NAACP chapter suspended by national board
- It’s come to this: Liberal San Francisco Bay Area bans reusable grocery bags
- Suggested executive orders for California Gavin Newsom
- California cities hike minimum wage as economy falters