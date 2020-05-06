Episode 119: You Win Some, You Newsom

Gavin Newsom talks tough but bows to popular pressure to ease the lockdown. Meanwhile, progressives say emergency orders to shrink the prison population, house the homeless, and hand out free laptops are their proof of concept for future governance. The failure of California’s first-in-the-nation ban on puppy mills is a lesson in dumb legislation. Bonus: The return of the Kamala Harris Klock. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- KAMALA KLOCK!
- Tara Reade allegations rattle Biden’s VP search
- Newsom scolds counties for defying virus order by reopening
- California’s lockdown liberation
- California allows more Orange County beaches to reopen
- Free O.C.
- California county to defy statewide stay-at-home order, allow businesses to reopen
- Why liberal Californians don’t want to go back to normal
- California is first state to borrow from federal government to make unemployment payments
- O.C. District Attorney warns residents after release of 7 ‘high-risk’ sex offenders during coronavirus pandemic
- California jails a revolving door
- UTLA responds to governor Newsom’s suggestion to open schools in mid-summer
- 46% spike in domestic violence 911 calls in Santa Clara County
- Pensions in the time of a pandemic
- CNN sses Coronavirus double standard to slam Republican governor
- Puppy-mill ban fail