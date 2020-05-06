Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 119: You Win Some, You Newsom

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign in San Diego, Calif. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Gavin Newsom talks tough but bows to popular pressure to ease the lockdown. Meanwhile, progressives say emergency orders to shrink the prison population, house the homeless, and hand out free laptops are their proof of concept for future governance. The failure of California’s first-in-the-nation ban on puppy mills is a lesson in dumb legislation. Bonus: The return of the Kamala Harris Klock. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

