Episode 120: Zero to 60 to Texas in 2.1 Seconds

SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks at a press conference following the first launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., February 6, 2018. (Joe Skipper/Reuters)

Elon Musk’s battle with regulators reveals everything about the late, great state of California. In other news: Union leaders see hospital layoffs as evidence of capitalism’s failure, and 150 economists beg Governor Gavin Newsom to let his people go. Bonus track: Will talks with the brains behind the free-market YouTube comedy series Love Gov. Music by Metalachi.

