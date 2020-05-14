Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 120: Zero to 60 to Texas in 2.1 Seconds

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks at a press conference following the first launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., February 6, 2018. (Joe Skipper/Reuters)

Elon Musk’s battle with regulators reveals everything about the late, great state of California. In other news: Union leaders see hospital layoffs as evidence of capitalism’s failure, and 150 economists beg Governor Gavin Newsom to let his people go. Bonus track: Will talks with the brains behind the free-market YouTube comedy series Love Gov. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

