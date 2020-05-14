Episode 120: Zero to 60 to Texas in 2.1 Seconds

Elon Musk’s battle with regulators reveals everything about the late, great state of California. In other news: Union leaders see hospital layoffs as evidence of capitalism’s failure, and 150 economists beg Governor Gavin Newsom to let his people go. Bonus track: Will talks with the brains behind the free-market YouTube comedy series Love Gov. Music by Metalachi.
