Episode 121: Killing Us Softly

Governor Gavin Newsom’s focus on protecting everybody may have cost lives, a Trump-backed House candidate flips a Dem seat in SoCal, Kamala’s VP stock is dropping, and the New York Times’s problem with capitalism is now epidemic. Bonus track: Will talks with Williamson Evers about the dangers of AB5. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Harris to headline Biden fundraiser
- CNN: Harris, Klobuchar — and everybody else
- How Democrats lost a House seat in California
- Coronavirus: Trump’s tweet on $700 million for BART, Muni, SFO surprises local officials
- New agreement signed by LAUSD and Los Angeles teachers union
- Health officials expect more COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes
- State offers assisted-care homes $1,000 per day to take in infected patients
- Private equity didn’t make Neiman Marcus or J. Crew go bankrupt
- Blame governors for the coronavirus deaths in nursing homes: Goodwin