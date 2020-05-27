Episode 122: Judgment Day for the Ninth Circuit

David and Will spend too much time on Trump vs Twitter, and then consider the Ninth Circuit’s decision declaring the Bill of Rights a “suicide pact” to be suspended by judges “with a little practical wisdom.” Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
- Black activists warn Biden: Don’t pick Klobuchar as VP
- Joe Biden’s campaign has set feminism back decades
- California places of worship, in-store retail can reopen with limited capacity
- Court upholds ban on in-person church services in California
- Newsom’s budget revision misses an opportunity to reform: John Moorlach
- COVID-19 provides politicians with a convenient excuse for operating in darkness
- Texas GOP shouldn’t fear expanded absentee voting
- Video: Your chances of dying from Covid? It’s stairs that’ll kill you