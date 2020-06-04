Episode 123: The Problem with Police Is Police Unions

Our problem with bad cops isn’t that they’re racist, it’s that they’re protected. State lawmakers seize the moment to resuscitate affirmative action. Justice comes slowly to Orange County assemblyman who offered political favors in exchange for sex. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Obama’s blind spot on police unions and bad cops
- It’s past time to examine how police unions protect bad cops
- Race, riots and refuge
- DA’s want to ban police union campaign contributions to prosecutors
- Government unions run Santa Ana — and every local government in California
- Tired of bad cops? First, look at their labor unions.
- Dem lawmakers say it’s time to bring back affirmative action
- The ‘institutional racism’ canard
- Democrats try to start process to repeal prop 209
- Bill Brough Investigation leads to conclusion he offered political favors for sex
- OC GOP condemned him in press release
- ATM blast kills Philadelphia man