Episode 124: The Left’s Problem with Police Unions

California’s Democratic leaders — in Congress and Sacramento, and on Main Street — are scrambling to appease public outrage over the police killing of George Floyd. But their solutions neatly avoid touching the Left’s unbridled affection for government unions, including police unions. Bonus: David and Will discuss how Californians are lifting the COVID lockdown without permission. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, city officials will cut up to $150 million from LAPD budget to fund reinvestment in communities of color
- LA police chief pushes back on Garcetti cuts
- UTLA says shut down police now
- H.R.1154 – Public Safety Employer-Employee Cooperation Act
- HUffPo: Labor grapples with police unions
- California reckons with police violence