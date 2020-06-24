Podcasts National Review’s Radio Free California Podcast

Episode 126: Goodbye, Columbus

Hosted by Will Swaim & David Bahnsen
A vandalized statue of Christopher Columbus at the Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami, Fla., after a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, June 10, 2020. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

State lawmakers order the century-old statue of Cristoforo Colombo removed from the capitol, the FBI cracks widespread corruption in LA City Hall, the real John Sutter, what causes homelessness (a brief survey), Oakland’s mayor sees lynching where others see sports equipment, Vallejo’s real-time experiment in “defunding” police, and the Cal State faculty union’s dumb teaching of American history. Music by Metalachi.

Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org

Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA

Show Notes:

LA City FBI Investigation:

