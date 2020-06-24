Episode 126: Goodbye, Columbus

State lawmakers order the century-old statue of Cristoforo Colombo removed from the capitol, the FBI cracks widespread corruption in LA City Hall, the real John Sutter, what causes homelessness (a brief survey), Oakland’s mayor sees lynching where others see sports equipment, Vallejo’s real-time experiment in “defunding” police, and the Cal State faculty union’s dumb teaching of American history. Music by Metalachi.
Show Notes:
