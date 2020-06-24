Episode 126: Goodbye, Columbus

A vandalized statue of Christopher Columbus at the Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami, Fla., after a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, June 10, 2020. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

State lawmakers order the century-old statue of Cristoforo Colombo removed from the capitol, the FBI cracks widespread corruption in LA City Hall, the real John Sutter, what causes homelessness (a brief survey), Oakland’s mayor sees lynching where others see sports equipment, Vallejo’s real-time experiment in “defunding” police, and the Cal State faculty union’s dumb teaching of American history. Music by Metalachi.

Show Notes:

LA City FBI Investigation: