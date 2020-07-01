Episode 127: Que Sera, Serra

Statue of Father Junípero Serra at the Carmel Mission in Carmel, Calif. (Michael Fiala/Reuters)

Will talks with historian Robert M. Senkewicz about Junípero Serra, founder of the California missions; object of veneration, admiration, and hate. In other news, Steve Greenhut talks about police reform, Dr. Jeff Barke says K–12 schools should open — no masks, no social distancing — and CPC’s own Ed Ring discusses one city’s revolutionary approach to the problem of fire fighting. Music by Metalachi.

