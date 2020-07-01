Episode 127: Que Sera, Serra

Will talks with historian Robert M. Senkewicz about Junípero Serra, founder of the California missions; object of veneration, admiration, and hate. In other news, Steve Greenhut talks about police reform, Dr. Jeff Barke says K–12 schools should open — no masks, no social distancing — and CPC’s own Ed Ring discusses one city’s revolutionary approach to the problem of fire fighting. Music by Metalachi.
Contact:
dbahnsen@thebahnsengroup.com
Will@calpolicycenter.org
Follow Us:
@DavidBahnsen
@WillSwaim
@TheRadioFreeCA
Show Notes:
- Junípero Serra: California, Indians, and the Transformation of a Missionary
- Robert M. Senkewicz biography
- Tear Down the Ingratitude, Not the Junípero Serra Statues
- I, Pencil: The Movie
- American Academy of Pediatrics on reopening schools
- The wisdom of (school) markets
- How to build a better fire department, Part 1
- How to build a better fire department, Part 2